Indictment against NAB

THE Lahore High Court on Friday issued the detailed judgment on the bail petitions of NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases, ruling that Shahbaz neither misused his authority nor misappropriated funds allocated for the project or received illegal gratification, commission or kickbacks. In its 20-page judgment, a two-judge bench comprising Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf ruled that the NAB “pick and choose” policy seems to be mala fide. The NAB alleged that Shahbaz being Chief Minister of Punjab had issued a directive for the construction of a drain in district Chiniot primarily for the use of the Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons but the court observed that drain constructed near the mill not only benefited a large number of inhabitants of the area, the government godowns were also facilitated.

Though the court has given arguments to justify its decision of granting bail to Shahbaz Sharif in the two cases but the points raised in the verdict expose hollowness of charges against him and clearly show that an attempt was made by NAB to make a mountain out of a molehill. The judgement is, in fact, a charge sheet against the NAB itself and is yet another indication that the entire process of accountability is being undermined. One fails to understand what was justification for instituting cases against the former CM when there was no evidence of any wrong-doing. Ashiana Housing Scheme was portrayed as a big scandal despite reports on the contrary that no misuse of authority was involved, no government land was involved and no one suffered losses. This has also been pointed out by the court while dismissing all allegations levelled by NAB against the former CM. The court also dismissed the allegation that Shahbaz Sharif illegally transferred the project of the Ashiana Housing Scheme from the PLDC to the LDA and added that Shahbaz had nothing to do with the Paragon Housing Society and was in no way connected to the property. As for building of a drain, it was one of the thousands of developmental projects initiated and completed during tenure of Shahbaz as CM of the province and attribution of motives is not fair. Going by the logic of the NAB, there would be no developmental activities in areas of Prime Minister, members of the Cabinet, CMs and other high officials. NAB needs to review its policy as clear-cut verdicts against its actions are tarnishing the image of the institution and raise questions about the process of accountability itself.

