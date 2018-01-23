India’s war jingoism

India’s jingoism is often externalized in its episodic threats to Pakistan, the recent being from Indian army chief, General Bipin Rawat. His comments about calling Islamabad’s nuclear bluff would only serve to aggravate the current antagonism between the two nuclear neighbouring countries. The Indian army chief is deluded into equating India’s potency with the nuclear power, unmindful that the country he is threatening is capable of giving his country befitting destruction. Therefore, somebody from his own country seriously needs to reason with bellicose Bipin that nuclear war, far from deciding any winner, only leaves the trail of destruction for the generations of both the countries to recover from.

Comment by Indian army chief is factored in several nefarious designs, more pervasive being New Delhi again wanting to engage Islamabad in warlike jingoism with threats and evoking Kashmir Issue so that the latter could stay more focused on its eastern border and less focused on western border along Afghanistan. By sponsoring mega projects in Afghanistan, Modi-led government has assumed the role of “having a say” regarding Afghanistan, with the downright intentions to malign and harm Pakistan.

Generally with US President Trump advocating Modi-led Indian government and simultaneously accusing Pakistan of harbouring terrorists, and partially with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s recently visiting India, Indian army chief has been emboldened to issue hawkish and provocative statement against Pakistan. It should be born in mind that Modi has desperately asked Israeli PM in his recent visit to India to invest more in India’s defence sector. There seems no potent substance in the comment, except reflecting the brazen immaturity of Indian army chief. RIAZ MAHAR

Sukkur

