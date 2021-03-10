India’s VP Vaidik pays tribute to late Pakistani politician Dr Mubashir Hasan

Council for Indian foreign Policy Chairman Dr V.P Vaidik, a top ranking scholar of India, paid tribute to late veteran Pakistani politician Dr Mubashir Hasan ahead of his first death anniversary on March 14.

“Dr Mubashir Hasan was one of the tallest public man of South Asia. He was an extra-ordinary politician, besides holding high character and integrity,” Vaidik said, adding that the late founding member of the Pakistan People Party (PPP) played leading role for Indo-Pak friendship.

“We had tremendous respect for him,” he concluded.

Dr Mubashir Hasan passed away at his residence in Lahore on March 14, 2020 at the age of 98.

The foundation stone of the PPP, it is said, was laid in Dr Hasan’s house located in Gulberg, Lahore in 1967. He also contributed to the first ever manifesto of the PPP.

He was elected to the National Assembly in 1970 and served as finance minister in Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s cabinet from 1971-74.

The seasoned politicians, who also had degree in civil engineering, also helped Bhutto in setting up the Ministry of Science in 1972 and he was was assigned task of arranging funding for Pakistan’s nuclear project.

Dr Hasan, the author of over ten books, was also one of the founding members of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and the Pakistan-India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy.