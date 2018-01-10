India’s sudden collapse in 2nd innings didn’t surprise Philander’s mentor

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Vernon Philander, the 32-year-old South African fast bowler didn’t forget to wave hands at his mentor Johannes Adams in the box when he took the last of his three wickets (Jaspreet Bumrah) which enabled his team to register win over India by 72 on Tuesday.

Speaking exclusively over his telephone from Cape Town, Johannes Adams, who is instrumental in moulding Philander in this game, said, “Yes. I was at the match. I seldom miss a match at Newlands. I was hoping for a this as he didn’t get one in a long time and he did not disappoint. I am very happy and pleased with his Man of the Match (MoM) performance on Monday”.

“I expected him (Philander) to do well as the I expected him to do well as the conditions suited his bowling. With the overcast conditions, the rain yesterday and his consistency he made it difficult for the Indian batsman”.

“Vernon is a very dedicated sports person. He puts in the hard work to be successful. He is also a very caring person and will always be available to do things for his community”, he further added.

Philander missed the hat-trick by a ball though last three wickets came in four balls.

“It (missing hat-trick) is a pity but it is fine. The most important thing was for him to finish the Indian innings as a good partnership was starting to develop between Ashwin and Kumar.

He will always have another opportunity to take a hat-trick. Unfortunately for Bumrah he had to face Vernon with his tale up. It will always be difficult for a newcomer to face Vernon in full flight”, he signed off.

Bumrah in his debut Test was out for a first ball duck in the second innings.