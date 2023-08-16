All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders and organizations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have said that India’s status in Kashmir is nothing but an aggressor, so it has no right to celebrate its Independence Day in the territory. APHC leaders Khadim Hussain and Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that India had snatched the freedom of Kashmiri Muslims at gunpoint.

The leaders said that India was taking their lands, houses, business centers to make Kashmiri Muslims strangers in their own homeland.

APHC leader from Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devinder Singh Bahl in a statement said that Kashmiri people celebrate India’s Independence Day as a black day every year, and every national day of India as a black day. He said that on August 5, 2019, the fascist Modi government violated the rights of the Kashmiri people to turn the Muslim majority of the occupied territory into a minority.

Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Yasin Attai, Maulana Musab Nadvi and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association in their statements also said that India had no right to celebrate its Independence Day in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS