‘India’s softened Kashmir stance result of youths’ resistance’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has asserted that the government of India’s softened stance on Kashmir is the result of Kashmiri youths’ robust resistance against the ultimate repression.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar cautiously welcomed Indian Home Minister, Rajnath Singh’s remark in which he had expressed concern for the future of Kashmiri youth.

“If Delhi really cares for our children and young and it’s because of change in the policy rather than the change of circumstances, then it’s a human gesture and we welcome it. The best way to resolve issues is to rise above the fixed positions and through the ambit of humanity and justice.”

He termed government of India’s soft posturing as the biggest feat which Kashmiri youth had achieved by resisting India’s military might continuously for four years. He said the pro-India politicians keep claiming that they persuaded Indian leadership for non-military approach but it is a hollow claim. The change of heart at New Delhi, Mirwaiz asserted, was due to the remarkable sacrifices and phenomenal resistance by the youth on ground.

“Delhi is showing flexibility today just because the rock solid resilience shown by Kashmiri youth against the ultimate repression and military might was phenomenal. For past four years, our youth have been brutally killed, harassed, tortured, blinded and maimed, but still they stood against the tyranny without surrendering their commitment,” the Mirwaiz said.—KMS