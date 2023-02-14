India’s Smriti Mandhana will be paid more for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League than Babar Azam will earn from season 8 of the Pakistan Super League.

Mandhana, India’s opening batter, received the highest bid for the WPL’s first season during a historic auction. Royal Challengers Bangalore scooped her up for 3.2 crores INR equivalent to 10.2 crores PKR.

The team also outbid others for the services of Australia’s star all-rounder Ellyse Perry, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, India’s U-19 winning wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and pacer Renuka Singh Thakur.

Heather Knight, South Africa’s Dane van Niekerk, and Australia’s pace spearhead Megan Schutt were also picked up by the team in the latter rounds after being given a share of the league’s 565m USD broadcast deal for its first season.

No players from Pakistan were allowed to put their names up for the event.

In contrast, Babar Azam will reportedly earn approximately 4.4 crores PKR for his services to Peshawar Zalmi.

Despite being the top-paid player in the PSL, his salary pales in comparison to the Indian batter through no fault of his own.

PSL does not follow an auction model, unlike the other leagues which would have seen an exponential increase in the salary of the Pakistani ace batter.

The league is held in esteemed regard by players around the world, but it may need to introduce some fundamental changes in order to keep attracting foreign talent especially if they are getting paid more elsewhere.

Smriti Mandhana is currently taking part in India’s Women’s T20 World Cup campaign while Babar Azam will suit up for his new team tonight against Karachi Kings.