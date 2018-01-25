India’s republic day is black day for Kashmiris: Farooq Rehmani

ISLAMABAD : Hurriyat leader and the Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has strongly condemned the Indian troops brutal CASO operations, killing, restrictions and large scale arrests of Hurriyat leaders, ahead of their Republic Day in Kashmir, as Kashmiris observe it as black day every year across the territory.

In a statement in Islamabad Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that the Indian troops military operations, NIA actions on Hurriyat leaders and killing innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir to stop peaceful protest demonstrations on 26 January, itself is testimony that Indian regime is failed and frustrated in front of peoples struggle of self-determination .

He said that like the so-called accession by the fugitive Dogra Maharaja of the State in October 1947, the constitution of India was forced on the territory on 26 January 1950.

Although India, he recalled, had herself gone to UN to seek the opinion of the World Body and the later had urged the parties to hold referendum on the future status of J&K under the auspices of the United Nations. Therefore, India had no mandate to bring the State under the umbrella of its constitution.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that India followed undemocratic and repressive ways and means since the very day of annexation of the State.He pointing out that India’s accesses on the Kashmiri people is responsible for martyring millions of the Muslims across Jammu and Kashmir during the past 68 years.

“The killings by Indian troops in Kashmir continue to increase and there is no sign that India is willing to accept any peaceful negotiated settlement of the dispute with Pakistan and the Kashmiris,” he remarked.

He strongly condemned the killing of three youth including a teenage boy Sharik Ahmad Mir and injuring of several girls critically in a brutal military operation in Shopian yesterday. He paid rich tributes to them and express sympathy to their families.

He also paid glowing tributes to martyrs of Handwara massacre in 1990, day back in 1990 Indian troops martyred 55 Kashmiris in Handwara.

Orignally published by NNI