India’s Republic Day is black day for Kashmiris: Farooq Rehmani

Islamabad

Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has strongly condemned the Indian troops brutal cordon and search operations, killing, restrictions and large scale arrests of Hurriyat leaders, ahead of their Republic Day in Kashmir, which the Kashmiris observe as a black day every year across the territory.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad said that the Indian troops military operations, NIA actions on Hurriyat leaders and killing innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir to stop peaceful protest demonstrations on 26 January, itself is testimony that Indian regime is failed and frustrated in front of peoples struggle of self-determination.

He said that like the so-called accession by the fugitive Dogra Maharaja of the State in October 1947, the constitution of India was forced on the territory on 26 January 1950.

Although India, he recalled, had herself gone to UN to seek the opinion of the World Body and the later had urged the parties to hold referendum on the future status of J&K under the auspices of the United Nations. Therefore, India had no mandate to bring the State under the umbrella of its constitution.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that India followed undemocratic and repressive ways and means since the very day of annexation of the State.—KMS