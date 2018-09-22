India’s reluctance to hold talks with Pakistan shows leadership’s divided opinion: Fawad

ISLAMABAD : Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday the reluctance of India to hold talks with Pakistan showed the divided opinion of its leadership.

The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted peace and stability in the region and talks was the only way to resolve all outstanding issues between Pakistan and India, he said talking to a private news channel.

He also expressed dismay over India’s backtracking from the foreign ministers’ meeting on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York.

The information minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already declared that if Indian government would take one step, Pakistan would take two steps forward.

Fawad Hussain said Pakistan wants peace in the region because of the fact that millions of people are living below the poverty line, adding Pakistan is desirous of focusing on the betterment of people as well as the region through improved ties with the neighboring countries including India.

The minister said the Indian decision to backtrack from the foreign ministers’ meeting in New York next week just a day after its nod, shows that Indian cabinet is not on the same page and its government is under internal pressure.

To a question, he said the Kartarpur border should be opened on the 450th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, as the day is sacred for the Sikh community.

Fawad said Pakistan has strategic and economic relations with Saudi Arabia, which is ready to invest in CPEC so that Karachi and Gwadar can be made an economic hub of Pakistan.

The CPEC would create job opportunities for the people of the country, he added.

To another question, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted austerity measures for the betterment of the economy and denied to live in 1100 canal residence of Prime Minister House.

He said that 61 vehicles had been auctioned out of the 103 vehicles and remaining would be auctioned in the next phase.

Replying to a question regarding Nawaz Sharif, he said the prime minister did not believe in any deal, adding the government would bring back Ishaq Dar, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz.

He said Pakistan army and civilian leadership are on same page. Security forces and the people of Pakistan had rendered many sacrifices in the war against terrorism, he added.

Share on: WhatsApp