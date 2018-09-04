India’s real intention on purported repeal of article 35A exposed

Brussels

In their bid to continue the campaign “Incredible India’s – Incredible Terrorism”, which was first launched at London, the Kashmiris Diaspora Leadership Barrister A Majid Tramboo and Prof Nazir Ahmed Shawl held a jampacked press conference at the Press Club in Brussels, the European Union Capital. The leadership highlighted the gross human rights violations those are being perpetrated upon Kashmiri men, women and children alike on daily basis.

The leadership raised the issue of Articles 35A & 370 (which protects the economic, social, cultural and property rights of the State Subjects of Jammu & Kashmir guaranteed to them by the 1927 Jammu & Kashmir notification and adopted by the Indian Constitution under the process of the so-called temporary accession) with which the fascist government of India is attempting to repeal through the ruling of the Supreme Court of India.

The leadership declared that this issue shall be effectively raised with the Brussels politics, EU politics (including the European Parliament.

