India’s real face in Kashmir

As per a report, since January 1989 till date, in Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian troops martyred 95, 238 Kashmiris, including 7,120 in custody. Also 11, 107 women were molested or disgraced and 109, 191 residential houses were damaged. This deplorable report has been released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day.

Our Kashmiri brothers have been struggling for their liberty since Pakistan came into existence. Unfortunately, the United Nations has paid no meaningful role in this case, even though the UN itself has passed a Resolution on Kashmir. The above-mentioned facts and figures shed the light on India’s so called claim of being a liberal and a secular State. If Indian government considers itself impartial, it should leave Kashmir and should give the freedom to oppressed community of Kashmir.

NAEEM UR REHMAAN

Karachi

