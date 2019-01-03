India’s provocations

INDIA is not ready to shun the course of provocation against Pakistan which indeed poses a great threat to regional peace and security. As the people around the world were celebrating the advent of New Year the other day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview again resorted to rhetoric against Pakistan and falsely bragged of isolating Pakistan at the international arena. On the other side, the Indian side has once again stepped up provocations along the line of control. Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spy quadcopter flying over LoC in Bagh Sector on Tuesday.

In 2018, the Indian forces carried out more than 2,350 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of 36 innocent civilians, while injuring 142 others. India is in the habit of opening indiscriminate firing on the civilian population on the LoC along with sending its drones for spying. Last year our forces had shot down four Indian drones. Our defence forces indeed are fully capable to respond to any aggression but it has always acted with responsibility in order to avoid any escalation in tension. However, the Indian side, on the other hand, is bent upon further deteriorating the relations by resorting to provocations and spitting venom against us. Instead of engaging with Islamabad to resolve the outstanding disputes, Modi Junta is using every tactic to malign Pakistan at the international level in which it has miserably failed. The fact of the matter is that the world also knows the true face of India but out of political and economic expediency is not ready to put any pressure on the country which in fact is treading the dangerous course of extremism and intolerance. Time has come that the important capitals use their influence on New Delhi and compel it to engage with Pakistan in a meaningful dialogue for resolution of all outstanding issues including the core dispute of Jammu & Kashmir. Fact-finding mission must also be allowed to go to the occupied territory and make a fair assessment of the ground situation there where Indian forces in fact have broken all records of tyranny and oppression. It is also for the saner elements in India to come forward and push their government to shun intransigence and antagonistic posture for the sake of regional peace and security.

