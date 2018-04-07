India’s policy shift

Of late, Dalai Lama – an exiled Tibetan leader – marked his both year of political asylum with a “Thank You India” rally held at Dharamsala, which was earlier scheduled in New Delhi. Add to this that for the very first time, an event organized by the Tibetan Government in exile is attended by a simple federal minister of India. This is strange after a 73-day long standoff between India and its northern neighbour, China, at the Doklam platform.

A paradigm shift in the Indian policy towards China will have far-reaching consequences for Pakistan and the world at large. Also, trade links between India and China have improved manifold. This implies that the otherwise arch-enemies, have cast aside their territorial and ideological bifurcations for the sake of healthy economic ties in the age of rampant populism.

The repercussions for Pakistan from this tango are that the growing collaboration of India and China can be in our interest as well in the days ahead. Therefore, being proactive in foreign policy approach is the only way forward. Pakistan will have to pursue East-West connectivity, which implies India and Afghanistan respectively, along with North-South collaboration. Economic gains arising out of this partnership can strengthen our dilapidated economy and our supreme national interests can also be secured which is the essence of much talked-about “Bajwa Doctrine”.

FAROOQ MUHAMMAD

Islamabad

