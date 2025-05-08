No Drone Strike on Indian Pathankot Airbase: Pakistan shoots down Indian Media reports

NEW DELHI – Tensions flared across Indian occupied Kashmir on Thursday as Indian defense officials claimed that multiple military installations, including the Pathankot Air Force Station, were targeted by a wave of drone strikes allegedly launched from Pakistan.

However, Pakistani security sources have strongly denied any involvement, dismissing the accusations as “baseless and inflammatory.”

According to Indian sources, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attempted to strike critical defense infrastructure in Pathankot and Samba, shortly after earlier drone activity was observed over Jammu. Additional drone sightings were reported near high-security zones in Srinagar, Uri, and Kupwara.

PathanKot Base Attack

Big news! Indian airbases and headquarters in Pathankot, Srinagar, Uri, Kupwara, and other places annihilated by Pakistan's drones. pic.twitter.com/c6n5qQqFSk — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) May 8, 2025

While Indian military officials said all drones were intercepted and no casualties or damage have been reported, security across northern airbases has been significantly tightened. “This appears to be a coordinated drone offensive targeting multiple installations,” one senior Indian defense source stated.

In sharp contrast, Pakistani security officials rejected the allegations outright. Speaking to local media, sources within Pakistan’s defense establishment described the Indian claims as “fabricated provocations aimed at escalating regional tensions.” No official statement has yet been issued by the Pakistani government, but insiders emphasized that Pakistan remains committed to regional stability.

Analysts say the situation underscores the growing concerns around the use of drones in modern warfare, particularly in volatile regions like South Asia. With both nations trading sharp accusations, the potential for miscalculation remains high.

As the international community watches closely, both sides have yet to provide independently verifiable evidence supporting or refuting the claims. Further developments are expected as investigations continue.

