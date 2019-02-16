India’s Pakistan bashing

IN a statement issued on Friday, Pakistan Foreign Office strongly rejected any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the Pulwama attack to Pakistan without investigations. A 20-year old boy – Adil Ahmad Dar – from the village of Lethipora in Occupied Kashmir, rammed a car full of explosives into a convoy killing 44 paramilitary policemen. India has started blaming Pakistan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi threatening to isolate the country at international level, adding that those behind the attack would pay a “very heavy price” and had made a “huge mistake”.

As always before, India has shown knee-jerk reaction to Pulwama attack despite the fact that in the past a number of such assumptions and allegations proved wrong afterwards. Pakistan can ill-afford to sponsor such attacks at this critical juncture when the country was playing important role in regional and global affairs. There is strong possibility that Pulwama attack was stage-managed to blame Pakistan at a time when the Saudi Crown was visiting Islamabad, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was reviewing Pakistan’s case, CPEC was progressing ahead despite Indian machinations and Pakistan was playing a leading role in Afghan peace talks. Otherwise too, Pakistan does not need to provoke Kashmiris for such acts as Indian brutalities were enough to force Kashmiri youth to resort to such tactics in retaliation. Parents of the attacker told Reuters that the boy got himself radicalized after he was severely beaten by Indian occupation forces three years back. Human rights violations have been taking place in Occupied Kashmir since long but these assumed dangerous dimensions during tenure of PM Modi and even puppets like Farooq Abdullah had to tell India that instead of blaming Pakistan look towards its own policies and actions. However, India has over-reacted in blaming Pakistan may be because of the electioneering in that country where Pakistan-bashing helps yield extremist votes. The world community would not buy India’s version as blame game against Pakistan started even before arrival of the 12-member investigation team in Pulwama. And the world also knows what is happening in Occupied Kashmir on the basis of latest in-depth reports by UN Human Rights Office, OIC and British Parliament.

