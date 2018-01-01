India’s opposition cannot affect CPEC: Shahid

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Sunday said India has increased conspiracies and opposition to Pakistan after the launch of CPEC. New Delhi thinks that the CPEC passing through Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir challenges Indian sovereignty which is not based on facts, it said. India has not only destabilised the whole region but it is also behind frequent tensions in Pak-Afghan relations which have badly damaged the bilateral trade hitting millions of people, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt. India’s negative attitude has not only destabilised the strategic stability but it has also kept billions below the poverty line in the region, he added. He said that it’s not only the military establishment of India but their political elite also considers Pakistan as a rival and leave no opportunity to destabilise our country. India should not link politics with economics resulting in deprivation of billions of people living in the SAARC region, he added. He said that both nuclear states of India and Pakistan must realise that war is not an option and prosperity through trade is the only way to end hostilities and bring the people closer.—SABAH