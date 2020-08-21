India’s occupation over Kashmir main hurdle in regional peace: JI

Staff Reporter

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has held a meeting with Sri Lank High Commissioner to Pakistan Vice-Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama and congratulated him on successful elections in the island nation.

Talking on occasion, the JI chief said India’s occupation of Kashmir was main hurdle in establishment of peace in SAARC region. He said it was moral responsibility of the SAARC countries to take up the issue with New Delhi, asking her to end the human rights violations in the held valley and allow the people of Kashmir to exercise their right to self determination according to UN resolutions.

The matters of mutual interests were also come under discussion on occasion. Later, the JI chief addressed a “Traders Convention” in Peshawar where he highlighted the need to get rid of the interest based economy which was main hurdle to put the country on development track. He said Pakistani nation could not achieve full freedom until the country got rid of the international lending agencies. The way forward to achieve this objective, he added, was the financial system based on the principles of Islam.

He said devaluation of rupee, massive taxation on small traders and closure of economic activities during the Covid-19 pandemic completely destroyed the business community in the country. Above of all, he said, economic policies were being prepared on the direction of the IMF and the World Bank which burdened the poor with massive inflation, making thousands jobless. He said the state of Madina seemed nowhere and PTI back stepped all its promises. Al-Khidmat Tajran organized the event which was attended by large number of trader community.