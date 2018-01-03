India’s no to cricket

INDIA has once again ruled out resumption of cricketing ties with Pakistan. Its External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday citing tension on the border said cricket diplomacy with Pakistan was not possible. The Indian posture has definitely disappointed the cricket fans as nothing entertain them more than when the two arch rivals are face to face in the ground with spirits running high on both sides.

Due to political tension, the two sides haven’t faced each other in a bilateral cricket series since Pakistan’s tour of India during the 2012-13 season. The 2005-06 series remains India’s last visit to Pakistan, with the Men in Blue failing to honour at least two bilateral series despite the existence of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries’ cricket boards. This is the reason that Pakistan Cricket Board in November last year sent a legal notice to its Indian counterpart, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, seeking up to $ 70 million in damages for failing to play two contractually agreed upon series. One indeed cannot overemphasise the importance — both financial and otherwise — of Indo-Pak series and for this reason the PCB’s top hierarchy has repeatedly asked the Indian side to set aside their political differences for the sake of game. In fact the cricket diplomacy has also been used in the past to improve bilateral relations as the game brings the people of two nations closer together. And for those who believe that cricket should continue to be held hostage to the wider issues between the two countries, it would be a good reminder that just five years after a bloody partition, which had engendered harrowing violence, bloodshed and extreme intolerance in its wake, 16 men from Pakistan went to play cricket in India. Pakistan’s inaugural 1952 tour of India was held amidst a much more hostile climate. But it still ended up giving hope that cordial relations between the people of the two countries were possible and that maintaining sporting ties was one way of generating goodwill on both sides of the Wahga border. Though nothing good could be expected from Modi Administration, yet it will be better for it to shun its negative posture and rather support efforts that could bring the people of two countries close to each other.

Related