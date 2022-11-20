India’s NIA files chargesheet against five freedom activists in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a Chargesheet against five freedom activists in a false case registered against them.

The probe agency in a statement said that it filed chargesheet before NIA Special Judge, Jammu, in a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Arms Act against Aamir Mushtaq Ganai, Adnan Ahsan Wani, Ashaiq Hussain Hajam, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Deen Dar and Faisal Munir.

The NIA has implicated these persons in a case related to the recovery of arms in Chanapora area of Srinagar in May this year.—KMS

 

