India’s NIA arrest many during raids on houses, Soura hospital

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested many people during its raids at multiple locations including Soura hospital in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the NIA sleuths along with paramilitary and police personnel raided several houses in Srinagar, Kulgam, Pulwama and Ganderbal districts. Besides harassing inmates, they seized digital devices and mobile phones during the house raids. The dreaded agency during raid on Soura hospital arrested a man from Nephrology Ward of the hospital.—INP