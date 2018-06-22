India’s int’l isolation is complete: Pakistan

Islamabad

Staff Reporter

Islmabad

Pakistan on Thursday said India stands isolated in the international community after a damning report by the United Nations accusing Indian security forces for gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

This was stated by Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal at a weekly news briefing here. “The skeletons in Indian closet are growing in numbers and size. Right-wing governments end up paying a high price,” he added.

In its report, the office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights accused India of committing atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The UN Human Rights chief said he would recommend establishment of a commission of inquiry to look into the rights abuses in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state. India, however, rejected the UN report saying it had no business with its internal matters.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan welcomed the OHCHR report’s recommendation for an independent, international commission of inquiry to assess the situation in IOK which was consistent with several calls by Pakistan and the OIC IPHRC to the same effect, since 2016. The spokesperson said despite hollow Indian assertions, Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognised disputed area, pending on the agenda of the UN Security Council. “The dissociation of India from reality is alarming. Indian attempts to exploit and cash in on the international environment by labelling the legitimate Kashmiris struggle terrorism makes a mockery of the victims of actual terrorism and is reprehensible,” he added.

“If it really has nothing to hide, India can address its claims of the report being based on unverified information by allowing the COI and OIC IPHRC access to IOK.”He invited the Indian media to visit Pakistan and participate in a press conference in Ministry of Foreign Affairs. India backed out then also.

Now again, we are ready for a Commission of Enquiry to visit both Azad Jammu and Kashmir and IoK. India has again backed out,” he said.

Dr Faisal also denounced “the tragic and brutal killing” of Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari, editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir, by gunmen outside his office in Srinagar on June 14.

His assassination, due to his unremitting efforts for the Kashmiri cause will be remembered forever and is a clear manifestation of Indian state terrorism, the spokesperson said.