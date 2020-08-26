India’s insistence on Kashmir being domestic issue nothing but fiction: US think tank

Washington

The Washington-based think tank, US Institute of Peace (USIP), has expressed concerns over the Indian government’s decision to annex Jammu and Kashmir, changing the special status into two Union Territories.

In a report, the USIP, a Washington-based think tank funded by the US Congress, highlighted that the decision will “be sorely tested by the disaffection that has intensified among Kashmiris since August 5, 2019?.

“New Delhi will increasingly find it hard to manage its narrative about constitutional and political change ushering in peace to Kashmir. Most indicators of violence in Kashmir have been on the rise since August 2019 decision. The Indian government’s insistence on Kashmir being a purely domestic issue is a fiction maintained only by a large security presence,” the report added.—KMS