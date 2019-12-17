India’s inhumane action in IOJ&K endangered regional peaces: Asad Majeed

Washington

The Sustained Dialogue Institute (SDI) in collaboration with the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, as part of the Ambassador Dialogue Series, hosted Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan for an interactive discussion. Reverend Mark Farr, the President of SDI moderated the discussion.

In his remarks, Ambassador Dr. Asad M. Khan briefed the audience on a wide range of issues including Pakistan-US bilateral relationship and the recent developments in the region with a particular focus on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK) & its implications for peace and security in South Asia.

Ambassador Khan underscored that Pakistan deeply values its seven decades old relationship with the United States and would continue to work with the United States for an enduring bilateral partnership as well as for regional stability in South Asia. He said that in order to achieve common bilateral and regional gains, we need to move from a security-focused relationship to a comprehensive and a broad-based relationship.

In response to a question regarding the recent developments in IOJK, Ambassador Khan said that it is unfortunate that more than 8 million innocent Kashmiris are living under complete lockdown for the last 130 days. He added that India’s unilateral and inhumane actions in IoJ&K has not only paralyzed the basic human rights and civil liberties of Kashmiris but has also endangered the regional peace and security.

The event was attended by a sizeable number of people from diverse backgrounds including scholars, embassy representatives, board members of SDI and representatives of civil society and media organizations.

A special documentary portraying Pakistan’s ancient civilization, geographical diversity and rich cultural heritage was also screened on the occasion.