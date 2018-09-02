‘India’s incredible terrorism’ drive now launched in Brussels

Brussels

“Incredible India’s – Incredible Terrorism” campaign, which was first launched in London, has now been launched in Brussels, the European Union headquarters.

The event was launched with the press conference of Kashmiris Diaspora leadership Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl at the Press Club in Brussels. The leadership highlighted the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian forces on Kashmiri men, women and children on daily basis.

The leadership raised the issue of Articles 35A & 370, which protect the economic, social, cultural and property rights of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

They declared that this issue shall be effectively raised at the European Parliament, the European Commission and the European Council.

The matter will also be taken up with the EU member states capitals, the EU delegations in India and Pakistan, the UN General Assembly, Security Council and HRC, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and other inter-governmental organisations.

Prior to the press conference, the leaders had a long day meetings with MEPs, political party group advisers and the EU policy makers.—KMS

