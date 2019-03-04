India’s incendiary media

Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG is famous for manufacturing MiG military fighter aircrafts. MiG, any member of a family of Soviet produced by a design bureau founded in 1939 by Artem Mikoyan (M) and Mikhail Gurevich (G). (The i in MiG is the Russian word meaning “and.”). India lost their two MiG 21 in recent clash with Pakistan. Indeed, valour is its own reward.

India intruded Pakistan air space and claimed to have destroyed terrorist camp near Balakot. The claims were immediately debunked by Pakistan’s military, but now independent analysts have also proved with the help of satellite images that the Indian claim of destroying alleged terrorist camp in the Jabba area of Balakot is fictitious. India is being trolled for this comedy of errors. When government comes in the hands of frenzy people they jump into perils of war without knowing the ultimate consequences, and thereafter run from post to pillar and pillar to post for relief when they are hit hard. Same is the case of Nirendra Modi. India is still licking its wounds received at the hands of PAF. Not only the loss of lives of his soldiers is painful for them bust also loss of 6.53 billion rupees is quite substantial. A result of unwise decisions taken by Modi.

All Television channels of India vehemently and continuously spewed venom showing no responsibility at all. Sadly, they murdered the facts in broad daylight and showed the world the things that did not take place. Bollywood stars also stepped forward and glorified war, behaviour unbecoming of artistes who are supposed to be gentle and kind hearted. Here the attitude was totally different. They should go through a thorough introspection of what they did and what they should have done. Only Sono Nigum categorically rejected Indian Stance and spoke in the right way.

All the claims of destroying camp in Balakot and killing 300 terrorists have been falsified by International observers as India has failed to produce evidence and is being mocked on Social Media continuously. Contrary to this, sanity prevailed on our TV channels. Jingoism rhetoric did not find place here. Bravo Pakistan media! You stand tall!

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

