India’s illegal ban on Falah-e-Aam schools invites global condemnation

The Indian government’s attempts to keep the Kashmiri youth away from getting quality education is inviting condemnation from around the world as a British lawmaker said she will seek intervention from the UK government to help end illegal ban on schools run by Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A British parliamentarian Jess Phillips talking to Kashmiri diaspora outside the UK Prime Minister’s Office in London said, “I am hearing concerning reports of forced school closures in Indian occupied Kashmir.” “The children of IIOJK must be educated,” she added.

She was responding to reports of illegal closure of FAT schools by the Indian military regime in IIOJK. The fascist Indian military regime in the territory has closed all FAT schools where over 60,000 students from modest backgrounds attained quality education. Besides, over 4,000 people are directly or indirectly employed by the FAT schools. The British lawmaker Jess Phillips said education is a basic right of every human being.

To give quality education to Kashmiri youth from modest backgrounds, the FAT schools in IIOJK were registered with puppet administration in 1972 and were later opened across the territory of UN-designated disputed territory. The FAT constitution makes it clear that the opening of educational institutions is mandated to educate students from all shades of society without any discrimination.

Fahim Kayani, President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, said the Kashmiri diaspora in the UK and Europe is coordinating with their counterparts in other parts of the world to take up the issue of denial of education by the Indian military regime in IIOJK.

“Denying education is a fascist step to attack the conscience of the Kashmiri youth. It is an attempt to deprive Kashmiri generation of their faith, history, tradition and political struggle for right to self-determination”,” Kayani added.—KMS