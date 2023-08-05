RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Armed Forces on Saturday hit out at the Indian government for its hostile actions in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying such rhetoric posed a perpetual threat to regional security.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a message on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal said, “CJCSC, Services Chiefs and Pakistan Armed Forces stand in solidarity with the brave & resilient people of IIOJK in their just struggle for right to self determination according to UN resolutions”.

Continuation of inhumane military lockdown, illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and the gross and systematic transgressions of human rights are all manifest violations of international law.

“Such actions coupled with Indian Government’s belligerent rhetoric and hostile actions continue to perpetuate humanitarian and security crises in IIOJ&K and pose a perpetual threat to regional security,” it added.

Resolution of Kashmir dispute according to UN Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan Armed Forces pay rich tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK for their supreme sacrifices, and affirm full support of Pakistan for provision of political, moral and humanitarian support to Kashmiris in their just struggle against tyranny and illegal subjugation.

Kashmiris on the both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today (Saturday) to send a clear message to New Delhi government that Kashmiris outrightly reject actions taken by Modi-led Indian government on August 5, 2019 and illegal occupation of their homeland.

Scores of events including seminars, protest rallies, screening video documentaries, photo exhibitions exposing Indian brutalities on Kashmiri people, have been organized across the country by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan in collaboration with the provincial governments to pay homage to the Kashmiris and condemn the Indian illegal occupation on Jammu and Kashmir.