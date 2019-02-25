India’s External Affairs Minister to attend OIC moot in UAE

New Delhi

India, for the first time, has received an invite as the “guest of honour” to the upcoming foreign ministers’ conclave of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is set to attend the OIC meeting in Abu Dhabi, capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on March 1, NDTV reported.

The two-day session will see the participation of 56 member states and five observer states. The MEA, on receiving the invitation, called it “a welcome recognition by OIC.” According to a statement issued by the UAE, foreign ministers will discuss a range of issues regarding peace and stability in the Muslim world. NVTV

