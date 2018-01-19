India’s ED again summons wife of Shabir Shah to New Delhi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dr Bilqees Shah, the wife of illegally detained senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has been summoned by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) to its Delhi office again.

A DFP spokesman in a statement in Srinagar confirming the fresh summon to Dr Bilqees said she has been told to appear in the Delhi office of ED on January 30.

The husband of Dr Bilqees, Shabbir Shah, is undergoing illegal detention in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. He was arrested by ED on July 25, 2017 in a fake case registered against him in 2005.

Dr Bilqees was summoned and questioned by the ED earlier also.—KMS