India’s dreaded NIA raids over a dozen houses

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir; the India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided and searched several houses in different areas of the territory.

Multiple teams of the NIA along with the Indian Central Reserve Police Force personnel raided over a dozen houses of Hurriyat leaders including Yasmeen Raja and pro-freedom activists, and terrorized the inmates in Srinagar, Pulwama, Islamabad, Kulgam, Baramulla, Jammu and Poonch districts.

The NIA sleuths seized various material such as house documents, digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices from the inmates during the search operations.

The searches were carried out in connection with old cases involving anti-India activities, a police officer told media men.

The cases were registered on June 21 last year by the NIA against scores of people of in IIOJK.

The off and on NIA raids belie Modi regime’s claims of so-called peace returning to IIOJK. The fact of the matter is that the people in the occupied territory have been facing atrocities at the hands of Indian military, police and its dreaded probe agencies atrocities for the last over seven decades, and since the BJP-RSS led Hindutva regime’s illegal actions of 5 August 2019, the repression has increased manifold in the occupied territory.

Indian police arrested, today, one innocent Kashmiri youth in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The youth identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani was arrested by a joint team of Indian police, army and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force during a cordon and search operation in Daramdora Keegam area of the district.

The police dubbed the youth as member of a mujahid organization to justify his illegal detention.—KMS