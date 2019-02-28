India’s doctrine of warmongering

Dr Nasreen Akhtar

India’s warmongering is not a new doctrine against Pakistan. An exasperated state always acts offensively without understanding the cost. It is not the Pulwama attack in Indian occupied Kashmir which has created war like situation between India and Pakistan, it is constant mindset which never recognized Pakistan as an independent state . Prime Minister Modi’s doctrine of warmongering has changed the regional security order and both Indian civil-military establishments have designed their policy which is based on warmongering. India claims to be the largest democratic state in the world but democratic states are expected to be more peaceful, cooperative and rational. Though there is no fundamental rule in international politics that why and how the state would go on war. The world’s history has unfolded that all powers, in history, sought solid justification of war against their rivals and after the war they left toxic legacy which have had grave impacts on people. Look at the European history in the past and Afghanistan in the present. The regional states must learn from the previous bloody wars.

War is a result of failed internal or external policies. India should rethink its policy in Jammu and Kashmir which is a disputed territory. If India is sowing thorn it should not expect flowers. For the last seven decades India has given nothing to the people of Jammu and Kashmir except violence and agony. When the rival states never talk to defuse their tension then warmongering or war hysteria prevails over rationality. Once war occurred it could not be stopped as Prime Minister Imran Khan bluntly said in his address “We know it is easy to start a war. It is in the hands of humans to start a war, however, to end the war isn’t in our hands”.

It is ironic that India always created the ground for warmongering and its propaganda to isolate Pakistan has become the comprehensive part of its foreign policy. Since Modi assumed power India’s policy is to set intimidation or to undermine Pakistan .Whatever occurs in Kashmir, unfortunately, Pakistan is blamed by the Indian civil and military establishment, presently increasing violence in Kashmir or attacks on Indian forces signifies the inability of India. I think India needs to revisit its Kashmir-specific doctrine and also should accept Pakistan as sovereign and independent state. No doubt, India succeeded to dismember East Pakistan in 1971, but today’s Pakistan is different with different mindset. The first time in Pakistan’s political history both civil-military establishments have the same chemistry and they are determined to eliminate terrorism and extremism. No country except Pakistan has sacrificed and suffered in war against terrorism. In his speech in response to India’s belligerent behavior, Imran Khan said, “We have seen 15 years of terrorism in which 70,000 Pakistanis” including soldiers have lost their lives. Policy to encourage sectarianism and violence may have been considered by the previous regimes but the present government under Prime Minister Imran Khan has different world-view which is peace-full and cordial relations with neighboring countries.

For the last four years, India is striving to isolate Pakistan; in modern complex state system no state can be isolated. Pakistan is an important nuclear state in South Asia and in the Muslim world, how is it possible to isolate a country which has played its pivotal role in war against terrorism? India’s pre-and-post-Pulwama policy is based to provoke war in the region. Empirical evidence show that “The Indian armed forces have been planning to conduct a surgical strike against Pakistan since 2017. The Joint Doctrine of the Indian Armed Forces-2017 (JDIAF-2017) released in April 2017 indicates, “India has moved to a proactive and pragmatic philosophy to counter various conflict situations. The response to terror provocations could be in the form of ‘surgical strike’ While celebrating ‘Surgical Strike Day’ on 29 September 2018, the Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat called out for another “stern action” against Pakistan to avenge the death of Indian soldiers on the border” and proclaimed surgical strike against Pakistan.

The current India’s warmongering methodology is not different, it has already been aggravating self-made crisis to malign Pakistan. The ongoing Kashmir uprising is indigenous which has attracted Kashmiri youth after Burhan Wani’s death in 2016.Indian forces have fomented violence in Jammu and Kashmir and “ violence meets violence” if it is not stopped. The phenomenon of warmongering had destroyed both peace and humanity in the past. If, war takes place between India and Pakistan it would not only eliminate millions of people also it would affect the neighboring regional states and the world’s peace. Explaining the Indian threat, the DGISPR has categorically said, “You shall not be able to surprise us, we shall surprise you. Don’t mess with Pakistan. Pakistan has helped international forces inside Afghanistan and suffered a lot ”.

The international community has applauded and admired Pakistan’s efforts against war on terrorism. Pulwama attack and India’s indoctrination has failed to convince the world to respond against Pakistan. President Trump has emphasized both India and Pakistan to resolve their conflict because the “situation is very bad.We would like to stop hostility” but how?. Post Pulwama has seen “massive offensive” by India against Pakistan, however, Pakistan has conveyed its concern to the international community that what exactly India wants-that is war in region not peace. Imran Khan’s proposal to talk on terrorism issue has been refused by India. Peace in South Asia is not possible if the two nuclear rival states do not talk? Pakistan is not triggering the situation in Kashmir; these are the Indian forces or Indian strategy to neutralize the Kashmiri youth. India also wants to neutralize Pakistan strategically which is impossible. In a nutshell, India’s warmongering doctrine may not hurt Pakistan, however, it would be harmful for India- a rising and the largest world’s democratic state.

—The writer is Assistant Professor, IIUI, Islamabad.

