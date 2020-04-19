India’s ‘dirty priority’ is to suppress people in IOK: President Alvi Modi targeting Muslims to divert backlash from coronavirus lockdown: PM

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said India’s “dirty priority” was to suppress the people in occupied Kashmir, a region that has been under a brutal lockdown since August 5, 2019, when New Delhi revoked its special status and imposed a communications and media blackout. Dr Alvi also shared sobering data on occupied Kashmir. According to him, there was one ventilator for every 71,000 people, one doctor for every 3,900 people, and one armed soldier for every nine people in the Muslim-majority region He sourced his data to the Greater Kashmir and Economic Times publications and the Jammu And Kashmir Civil Coalition Society. “The dirty priority of the Indian Govt is to suppress the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir,” he said. “Their soldiers have carried out this primary task through heinous brutalization, torture & suppression. “With more than 95K innocent killed since 1989 these numbers shout out to the world,” the president added. Prime Minister Imran Khan, too, tweeted about India’s wicked tactics, comparing the Narendra Modi-led government to the Nazis. “The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Gerrmany,” PM Imran wrote. “Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of Modi Govt,” he added. I n d ia n a ut h o rities have b l a m e d the Musl i m Tableeghi J a m a a t congregation for the spread of coronavirus cases in the country. There is no official breakdown of Covid-19 cases by religion. But many Muslims feel unfairly blamed for spreading the contagious disease after a cluster emerged at a religious gathering in New Delhi last month. India has reported over 15,000 infections and more than 500 deaths as of early Sunday, according to an official data.