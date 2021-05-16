India’s daily Covid-19 deaths near 4,000

India reported on Saturday its smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three weeks, but deaths stayed near the 4,000-mark as the World Health Organisation warned that the second year of the pandemic could be worse than the first.

In the past 24 hours, India reported 326,098 new infections, taking its tally to 24.3 million, with 3,890 deaths, for a toll of 266,207, health ministry data shows.

But the slow growth may also reflect test rates that are at their lowest since May 9.— Reuters