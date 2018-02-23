India’s cowardly attack

India has escalated armed aggression against innocent citizens of Pakistan without any provocation. The cowardly attack on a school van is the most recent act in which the driver of the said van was killed. According to the ISPR, Indian armed forces targeted the innocent citizens near the border villages. Targeting the school van is a clear violation of Geneva Conventions & international law.

Pakistan army destroyed the Indian check-post involved in the incident. Five Indian soldiers were killed and several others wounded. We must teach them a lesson to live in peace or face music. Our armed forces are capable of defending our borders and citizens against any kind of aggression by enemy.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

