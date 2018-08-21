India’s court orders death for rapists of 8-year-old girl

New Delhi

An Indian court on Tuesday sentenced two men to death for the gang-rape of an eight-year-old girl that sparked angry protests.

The sentence was one of the first ordered under a new law allowing for fast-track trials and capital punishment for child rapists.

Crowds chanted “Death to rapists!” after the brutal attack on the child in the central state of Madhya Pradesh two months ago. The victim is still in the hospital with critical injuries.

The suspects picked up the child outside her school in Mandsaur as she waited for her father.—AFP

