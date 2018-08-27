India’s constitutional aggression

AN extraordinary situation is developing in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in the wake of BJP government’s attempts to abrogate Article 35-A of the constitution that grants special status to the occupied territory and its citizens. The top Kashmiri leadership has rightly described the move as a constitutional, judicial and political aggression as it has put the identity, honour, economy and majority status of Muslims in the Valley at stake.

The fact of matter is that India is using all cheap tactics from brute use of force to political and constitutional aggression to bring the occupied territory of Kashmir completely to its fold. Tempering with Article 35-A is also part of that plot to change the demography in IOK as its abrogation will allow the outsiders to settle in the Valley and acquire properties and government jobs. In fact the move is aimed at changing the majority of Muslims into minority. In the past also, the Indian government had been seen resorting to such machinations and granted permanent residence certificates to the outsiders and retired soldiers in the held Valley. It has conspired to establish Sanik colonies and created shelters for homeless Indians in the Valley. India must understand that this dreaded plan will have a direct impact on region’s peace and human rights with far more devastating consequences.

The Kashmiri leadership has already made it clear that they will fight with full resilience to foil the nefarious designs of India. Being party to the longstanding dispute, it is also responsibility of our government and the Foreign Office to approach not only the International Court of Justice (ICJ) but also the United Nations Security Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to prevent the Indian government from going ahead with its plans of changing demographic nature of Jammu and Kashmir. Instead of resorting to such plots, the Indian government should rather pursue the course of dialogue with Pakistan and Kashmiri leadership for resolution of the dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people for a safer and securer future of this volatile region.

