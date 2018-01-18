India’s confrontational attitude a threat to regional peace: FO

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan says India’s confrontational attitude and huge arms build up is a threat to regional peace and stability and may lead to strategic miscalculation.

This was stated by Foreign office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad Thursday.

He said Indian falsified claims and belligerent statements are motivated by an exaggerated view of its capabilities and hegemonic designs. The Spokesperson said Indian Army Chief’s provocative and irresponsible statements reflect the jingoistic mindset of India which can further exacerbate the already volatile strategic environment.

He clarified that Pakistan is not desirous of escalation and has reacted with restraint but Indian mistaken belief and irresponsible rhetoric is fraught with unforeseen danger.

Dr Faisal added that Pakistan is fully capable of giving a befitting response in case of any misadventure.

He said the ongoing spree of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Working boundary are aimed at diverting world attention from Indian forces` atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Orignally published by NNI