India’s brutality in IoK

In their fresh acts of terrorism, the Indian troops on Saturday martyred 11 innocent and unarmed youths and injured dozens of others in Pulwama district of the IoK. The fresh killings drew a strong condemnation from Pakistan. Three youths were killed during a cordon and search operation launched by troops in Kharpora Sirnoo area of the district. The killing sparked protests by residents resulting in clashes between the demonstrators and the Indian occupation forces. The India troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters which led to martyrdom of eight more youths.

The authorities have suspended train service and shut down mobile internet services, as usual, to try to prevent the unrest from spreading. Many people were seen struggling to ferry the injured people to hospitals in Srinagar for treatment. “The forces unleashed hell in our village,” said a person accompanying an injured protester at the Srinagar’s SMHS hospital. At the hospital, tempers flared and people raised slogans as injured were being taken for treatment. Pakistan strongly condemned the abhorrent and ruthless killings of innocent Kashmiri youths, including the father of a three-month baby, by direct Indian firing. Pak FO spokesman Dr. Faisal has rightly commented that from blinding 18-month-old baby Hiba to murdering 14-year-old Kashmiri boy, India has made a mockery of human rights in the occupied territory.

AYAZ UMAR

Kech

Share on: WhatsApp