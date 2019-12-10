India’s ‘anti-Muslim’ bill violates inter’l law: PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the Indian lower house’s move to pass a bill which will grant citizenship to religious minorities from neighbouring countries but not Muslims.

The premier tweeted: “We strongly condemn Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of international human rights law and bilateral agreements with Pakistan.” We strongly condemn Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of int human rights law & bilateral agreements with Pak. It is part of the RSS “Hindu Rashtra” design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi Govt.

The draft law will grant citizenship to religions minorities from neighbouring Muslim countries but excludes Muslims.

According to PM Imran the bill is “part of the RSS “Hindu Rashtra” design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi government.” The Citizenship Amendment Bill provides that Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians fleeing persecution in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan can be granted citizenship. The bill comfortably passed the lower house with 311 votes in favour and 80 against just after midnight. Foreign Office (FO) called the bill a “complete violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international Covenants on elimination of all forms of discrimination based on religion or belief.

”The statement said, “The Lok Sabha legislation is also in complete contravention of various bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India particularly the one concerning security and rights of minorities in the respective countries.”