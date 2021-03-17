India’s another MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashes, pilot killed

DELHI – A pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed after his aircraft, MiG-21 Bison, crashed in central India on Wednesday, said an official statement.

The IAF in a couple of tweets said, “A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India”.

It added that Group Captain A Gupta was killed in the tragic accident. The IAF said that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

“IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members.”

This is not the first time the MiG-21 met the fatal accident as the same plane “experienced a major technical malfunction” during a training exercise in January.

However, the pilot of the plane had ejected safely and no one lost life in the incident.

On January 5, the IAF in a tweet said: “During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life. An Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident”.

