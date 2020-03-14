Indians stranded in Iran indignant

Patna

Kayvann Shah has been camping outside the Indian Embassy in Tehran for more than two weeks, waiting for his government to evacuate him and thousands of others from coronavirus-hit Iran. More than 6,000 Indians are currently stranded in Iran. Some of them joined Shah in demanding evacuation from the country, where the coronavirus death toll has passed 500. “I have been in Iran for 20 days, and since March 2 I have been visiting the Indian Embassy in Tehran, requesting them to help me and my parents reach India, but no action has been taken so far. They just tell us to wait and (say they will) be in touch through e-mail,” Shah, a dried-fruit merchant from Mumbai, told Arab News on Friday.