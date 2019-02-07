Indians pay tributes to legendary Edhi

Islamabad

Indian citizens have paid rich tributes to the legendary philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi. Image result for Edhi Singboard. As per details, a big sign board with picture of Edhi has been placed at a highway in Indian Punjab’s city of Jalandhar to praise his utmost services to the humanity. ‘The richest poor man,’ the signboard reads, says a message received here from Jalandhar.

Edhi, who built a network of humanitarian centers across Pakistan to provide life-saving services to the people, died on July 8, 2016 at the age of 89. He was born to a family of Muslim traders in Gujarat in British India and migrated to Pakistan after its creation in 1947. He began his humanitarian work soon after migration. The state’s failure to help his struggling family care for his mother paralysed and suffering from mental health issues was his painful.—NNI

