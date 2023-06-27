NEW DELHI – Internet sensation Devraj Patel, who rose to fame with ‘Dil se bura lagta hai bhai’ meme, breathed his last in a tragic road accident in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The sudden death of 21yr old YouTuber cum comedian shocked many and people started sharing condolences.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also consoled his demise and shared a tweet. He said “Devraj Patel, who won millions of hearts with “Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai”, left us today… The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss.” as he shared a clip of deceased.

“दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए. इस बाल उम्र में अद्भुत प्रतिभा की क्षति बहुत दुखदायी है. ईश्वर उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे. ओम् शांति: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023

It has been learnt that the YouTuber was with his friend near in Raipur when his bike was slammed by a speeding truck. Devraj’s pal was riding the bike, and the comedian passed away due to injuries on the spot while his friend got critical injuries.

For the unversed, the internet celebrity got a huge following online. He used to share his clips on YouTube, Instagram, and other social sites.

Patel reportedly worked with several artists including Bhuvan Bam in his web series Dhindora.