News Desk

An Indian spiritual and yoga guru has been arrested in Australia for allegedly sexually assaulting two women during prayer meetings. According to an Indian newpaper, 38-year-old Anand Giri was arrested from Australia’s Oxley Park over charges of two counts of indecency with two women in separate incidents. In both the incidents, that happened during 2016 and 2018, the Indian guru indecently assaulted the women. Giri, who was touring Australia at the time, was named in both the complainants, Australian police said. The guru alleged on his Facebook page that, “My mission is to serve others and somehow contribute to making this world a better place, I serve those in need I am not a priest but simply a man who has found his soul”. However, his website is now non-functional.