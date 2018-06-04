Indian women unite with cow masks to show they are less safe than cows

Web Desk

Calcutta

Indian women are uniting for a common cause, to prove a point that being a cow in the country is less dangerous than existing as a woman.

Twenty-four-year-old activist Sujatro Ghosh hailing from Calcutta and residing in New York is the brain behind a campaign titled ‘Cow Mask Project’.

The initiative aims to hurl light towards the prevailing endemic of sexual transgression with females in India, as well as the violent outbreaks on the Muslim minority led to guard the sacred animal.

Ghosh had taken to Instagram to illuminate his campaign further, saying “My art comes as a form of protest. In my country Cows are more important than a woman’s life with more security. (Reference: Majority of Hindus believe cow as their holy animal and they worship it though Majority of Muslims consume it as part of their daily meal.)”He went on to talk more about his aim to highlight the issue in a distinct way, saying: “The debate is never ending “Whether to consume or worship it” but gaining political benefits out of it is wrong. Why not let the people decide what they want to consume.”

He further elaborated: “I will be photographing women from different parts of the society. I would be more than happy if you reach out to me and want to get photographed or maybe join this form of protest.”

After Ghosh’s call for justice, several women from across the globe have joined hands with him to raise their voices to injustice.