ISLAMABAD – An Indian woman Anju, a resident of the Indian city of Delhi, traveled to Pakistan for love is now happily settled in her new home. On Monday, a senior police official in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa revealed that locals of the area are presenting her gifts and she is quite happy with the new journey of her life.

In contrast to another recent incident where a Pakistani woman faced harassment from Indian agencies after crossing the border for love, Anju’s experience remained 180 to the experience of Seema Haider.

The Upper Dir District Police Officer, Mushtaq Khan, shared updates about the 35-year-old woman named Anju, who hails from Kailor in India’s Uttar Pradesh. Anju crossed the border to meet her lover, Nasrullah.

Contrary to earlier reports, it has been clarified that Anju is not unmarried; she informed the police that she has divorced her husband in India. DPO Khan stated that Anju came to Pakistan from New Delhi out of love and is content with her life there.

The investigation into Anju’s arrival in Pakistan has been completed, and it was found that she had traveled on a month-long visit visa with all her travel documents in order.

Although Anju does not wish to engage with the media for interviews, she expressed her deep love for Nasrullah, with whom she initially connected on Facebook.

Their friendship blossomed into love, leading her to make the decision to leave her country for Pakistan and be with Nasrullah, who was not at his home in Upper Dir during the media interaction as he had gone to work, according to his family members.

Ensuring Anju’s safety, security has been provided at Nasrullah’s residence where she has been residing since her arrival in Pakistan. The couple’s love story has captured attention due to its cross-border nature, and Anju’s determination to be with Nasrullah has ultimately led her to find happiness in her new home.