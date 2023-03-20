Carlos Alcaraz defeated Danill Medvedev to win the Indian Wells Open title and regain his world no1 spot from Novak Djokovic in the process.

The 19-year-old, who became the youngest world no1 last year, appeared to be at his best during the 6-3, 6-2 after dealing with a myriad of injuries.

Medvedev, who was on a 19-match win streak, appeared to be out of answers from the very beginning as the Spaniard kept him off-balance with a steady array of power shots and serve-and-volley tactics.

Advertisement

Alcaraz raced to a 3-nothing lead in the first set and a 4-0 lead in the second as Medvedev offered little resistance to stave off the inevitable for long.

The teenager did not face a single break point on his serve such was his dominance.

Carlos Alcaraz also became the first person since Roger Federer in 2017 to win Indian Wells without dropping a single set.

Advertisement

The women’s final between Wimbledon champions Elena Rybakina and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka proved to be more competitive despite the Kazakhs’ 7-6 (11), 6-4 win.

Rybakina used the momentum from her straight-set semifinal upset of top-ranked Iga Swiatek to topple Sabalenka for the first time in five career meetings, avenging her Australian Open finals loss in the process.

The two traded powerful shots in the first which Rybakina edged before taking a 5-2 lead in the second stanza. Sabalenka did not make things easier for her by fighting back for a 5-4 score before the current Wimbledon champion managed to see off the game.