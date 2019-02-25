Indian war hysteria

Pulwama incident of Feb 19 has created war hysteria in India. The Indian media aggravated the situation as even the dust of the incident was not settled, Indian electronic media started hue and cry; blaming Pakistan for involvement in the case. Agreed, it exhibits their steadfast nationalism but as per the renowned ethics and practices of journalism, reporting should be based on findings, not on mere assumptions of centuries old rivalries.

The Indian print media was also found step ahead in this case. A renowned English Daily of India “The Economic Times” in a report stated: “ISI was planning to orchestrate this attack in the first week of February, coinciding with Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru’s death anniversary, people aware of the intelligence gathered on the matter said. But it postponed the strike to prepare better”.

Even a naïve person can question that if the Indian intelligence agencies were so professional to get the clue much before the incident, why their professional army failed to take appropriate measures to avert the disaster as large military convoy was moving in the disturbed region.

The outcry of the Indian media turned embarrassing at one stage once a lady anchor, after spewing much venom against Pakistan, asked a leading question to Dr. Farooq Abdullah about Pakistan’s involvement in this case; expecting that he too will endorse her view point but to her utter surprise, Dr. Farooq Abdulla snubbed her saying: “Rubbish question”.

MAHMOOD KHAN

Via email

