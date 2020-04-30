Indian violence may utter devastation in South Asia

Mubashar Naqvi

Muzaffarabad

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday warned international community that turning a blind eye to India’s blatant acts of belligerence will set off utter devastation in South Asia.

In his reactionary tweet messages after the martyrdom of more innocent civilians in Indian indiscriminate and unprovoked firing at Cease Fire Line (CFL), Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that loss the precious lives in AJK in unrelenting and extremely condemnable ceasefire violations by Indian Army is heartrending.

The Prime Minister in another tweet said that extremist policies of BJP and RSS maniacs led India are bound to spell disaster for global peace and security. He added that world community must realize without more ado that any further silence and non-intervention will amount to fraternizing with the exponents of dogmatism and fanaticism.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that Indian forces were escalating tension on CFL only to detract the world’s attention from its massive human rights violations in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said Indian aggressive posturing has threatened the peace of the entire region. The Prime Minister added that Indian acts of aggression at CFL cannot dampen the spirit of Kashmiri people for the freedom of their motherland from Indian occupation.